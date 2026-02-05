BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $37.63 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $771.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.45.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Trading Down 16.1%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $387.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.94 and a 200-day moving average of $569.02.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Articles

