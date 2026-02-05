Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 17,422 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.