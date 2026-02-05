Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.83 Million Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,260,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,352.90. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $359,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,268.25. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,670 shares of company stock worth $7,234,567. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.