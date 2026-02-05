The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $447.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,581,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 790,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 445,267 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 796,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 533,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

