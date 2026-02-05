Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $313.84 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

