Wrapped THETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.60 Thousand (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Wrapped THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped THETA has a total market capitalization of $93.60 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped THETA has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped THETA Profile

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Wrapped THETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.20923321 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

