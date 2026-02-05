Short Interest in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Increases By 20.9%

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 396,985 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 328,249 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 214,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

