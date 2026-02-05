Short Interest in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Increases By 20.9%

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 396,985 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 328,249 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.