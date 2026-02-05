North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $436.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1,424.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

