Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Mizuho to Outperform Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $6,000.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Booking from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,195.63.
In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock worth $17,394,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded BKNG from Neutral to Outperform, set a $6,000 price target and said AI-driven fears are “overblown,” framing the recent sell?off as a buying opportunity — this upgrade and call could attract buyers. Booking: Mizuho says AI fears ‘overblown’, sell-off presents opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: KAYAK appointed Peer Bueller as CEO (Steve Hafner moved to Executive Chair), a leadership reshuffle that signals continuity and may support execution at one of Booking’s strategic brands. KAYAK appoints Peer Bueller as Chief Executive Officer
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups (a cited “bull case”/buy?opportunity thesis) highlight Booking’s cash flow, buybacks, loyalty/AI initiatives and SEA expansion (Agoda) as reasons long?term investors may buy the dip. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): A bull case theory
- Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its price target slightly (from $6,630 to $6,500) but left an Overweight stance; Citi/JMP reaffirmed Market Perform — mixed analyst signals leave the medium?term consensus still above current levels. Benzinga coverage of analyst moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest numbers in the dataset appear misreported/zeroed and provide no clear evidence of a short?squeeze driver for the move.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes Booking’s shares dropped sharply in the most recent trading session, which is the immediate proximate cause of today’s downward pressure as algos and momentum traders adjust positions. Booking Holdings (BKNG) Declines More Than Market
- Negative Sentiment: Insider disclosure: a director sold 40 shares (small economically but sometimes interpreted negatively by traders). See the SEC filing for details. SEC Form 4 — Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sale
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
