Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Mizuho to Outperform Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $6,000.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Booking from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,195.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,607.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,297.06. Booking has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock worth $17,394,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

