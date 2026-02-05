Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Time to Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) rose 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 281,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 177,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Unigold

Here are the key news stories impacting Unigold this week:

Get Unigold alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Please paste the news articles or URLs you want summarized (up to ~5 recent items). I’ll produce an investor-focused summary explaining likely drivers of the stock move and whether items are positive, neutral, or negative for UGD.

Please paste the news articles or URLs you want summarized (up to ~5 recent items). I’ll produce an investor-focused summary explaining likely drivers of the stock move and whether items are positive, neutral, or negative for UGD. Neutral Sentiment: If you prefer, tell me which types of items to prioritize (press releases, drilling results, financing, M&A, macro/regulatory news). Recent technical/volume data you already provided helps interpret market reaction.

If you prefer, tell me which types of items to prioritize (press releases, drilling results, financing, M&A, macro/regulatory news). Recent technical/volume data you already provided helps interpret market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: If you want me to fetch recent public headlines, confirm and I’ll attempt to retrieve and summarize the latest coverage (note: I need permission to access external sources).

Unigold Trading Up 18.9%

The company has a market cap of C$66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.