Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $417,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Prologis is in talks to form a co-investment fund to finance data centers — a move designed to capture AI-driven demand without taking all the capital risk on its balance sheet; this is being read as a strategic pivot that could expand addressable markets and justify a higher valuation. Prologis said in talks on possible data-center co-investment fund
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reporting that Prologis is weighing a new pool of investor capital to fund data centers highlights management’s intent to lean into the AI/data-center market — a growth theme that could drive incremental development volumes and fee income. Prologis Might Fund Data Centers With New Pool of Investor Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggesting a potential US$25 billion push into AI/data-center assets frames the shift as material to Prologis’s growth profile and could change the investment case by creating a sizable new growth vector beyond logistics real estate. Prologis’ US$25 Billion AI Data Center Pivot Might Change The Case For Investing In Prologis (PLD)
- Positive Sentiment: Share-price momentum: Prologis has hit a new 52-week high, signaling strong investor appetite and reinforcing the market’s positive reaction to the data-center pivot and ongoing earnings/guide stability. Prologis stock hits 52-week high at $134.99
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and target-price roundups are being published, providing context on upside vs. the current price; these pieces help quantify street expectations but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Prologis Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentaries on Prologis and peers offer further perspective on valuation, balance-sheet strength and growth outlook; useful for framing risk/reward but largely reiterative. Analysts Offer Insights on Real Estate Companies: Prologis (PLD) and Annaly Capital (NLY)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $135.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
