Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $417,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $135.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

