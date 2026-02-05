Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 79376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Swatch Group Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Get Swatch Group alerts:

About Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.