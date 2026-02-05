Analyzing SEMrush (SEMR) and Its Peers

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SEMrush to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -593.50 SEMrush Competitors $223.24 million -$53.25 million -11.04

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEMrush and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 98 197 218 12 2.27

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 108.12%. Given SEMrush’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SEMrush beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

