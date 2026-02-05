Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Finning International has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $65.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

