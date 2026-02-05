Bessemer Group Inc. Has $629.78 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,850 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $629,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a 200-day moving average of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

