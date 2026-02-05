Golub Capital BDC Virtual Annual Meeting: Golub, Rival Elected; Ernst & Young Auditor Ratified

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and several affiliated entities held their 2026 annual meetings virtually, where stockholders voted on director elections and the appointment of the independent auditor for the coming fiscal year.

Meetings held for GBDC and three affiliated entities

Chris Ericson, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, presided over two separate proceedings: a joint annual meeting covering Golub Capital Direct Lending Corporation, Golub Capital BDC 4, Inc., and Golub Capital Direct Lending Unlevered Corporation, and a standalone annual meeting for Golub Capital BDC, Inc.

Quorum confirmed and voting procedures outlined

Ericson said members of the boards of directors and certain officers were in attendance for each meeting, along with an audit partner from Ernst & Young. He also noted that Chris Woods of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. was appointed as inspector of election for each meeting, with the inspector’s oath of office to be filed with the meeting minutes.

During both meetings, Ericson said a list of stockholders of record entitled to vote had been prepared in accordance with applicable corporate law and the companies’ bylaws and would be maintained with the official records. He also referenced affidavits of distribution to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2025, which were to be filed with and made part of the minutes.

Ericson stated that a quorum was present, formally convening each meeting and moving to the scheduled business. Stockholders were reminded they could vote if they had not yet submitted a proxy, or change their vote if they previously submitted one. He said proposal details were included in the proxy statement made available online or by request.

Proposals: director elections and auditor ratification

Stockholders voted on two items for each company:

Election of two Class I directors

Ratification of Ernst & Young as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026

Ericson said the polls had been open since the beginning of each meeting, then paused briefly to allow any remaining votes or changes before closing the polls. He noted that votes cast during the meeting would be reflected in the final vote certified by the inspector of election.

Preliminary results: Golub and Rival elected; EY ratified

Based on preliminary balloting, the companies reported that David B. Golub and Anita J. Rival were elected as Class I directors.

In addition, stockholders ratified Ernst & Young to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm for each company for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

Management emphasized that the results shared during the meetings were representative of a quorum, with the final tabulation to be certified by the inspector of election and included in the official minutes.

Meetings adjourned

After announcing preliminary voting outcomes, Ericson adjourned both the joint meeting and the standalone Golub Capital BDC meeting, thanking stockholders for participating in the virtual sessions.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

