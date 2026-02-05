Critical Analysis: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Xenetic Biosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -8.06% 5.13% 1.92% Xenetic Biosciences -110.42% -64.66% -54.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Xenetic Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.87 million 1.56 -$6.48 million ($0.24) -16.42 Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 2.00 -$3.96 million ($2.05) -1.06

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Xenetic Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

