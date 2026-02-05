Head to Head Contrast: Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) & Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) and Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Industrial and Lianhe Sowell International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.32 billion 0.95 $61.00 million $1.75 18.61 Lianhe Sowell International Group $36.54 million 0.95 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and Lianhe Sowell International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 5.11% 22.85% 12.11% Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Industrial and Lianhe Sowell International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Global Industrial beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

(Get Free Report)

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.