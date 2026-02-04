Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 457 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.9950.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 41.02%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany?based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in?store retail, it provides e?commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

