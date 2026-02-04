Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for enVVeno Medical and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 1 1 0 0 1.50 LENSAR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and LENSAR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$21.82 million ($37.89) -0.25 LENSAR $53.49 million 2.73 -$31.40 million ($4.39) -2.78

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -61.45% -56.88% LENSAR -87.12% N/A -73.64%

Summary

LENSAR beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

