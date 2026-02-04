Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $231.82 and last traded at $232.99. 50,258,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 42,763,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.62.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

