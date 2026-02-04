Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $231.82 and last traded at $232.99. 50,258,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 42,763,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.62.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its AI-enabled assistant by rolling out Alexa+ broadly in the U.S., which strengthens device/Prime engagement and monetization levers. Amazon makes Alexa+ AI assistant available to everyone in the U.S.
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Amazon is in talks to invest in OpenAI and could integrate OpenAI models into Alexa and other systems — a potential strategic AI moat that would boost Alexa and AWS capabilities. OpenAI models could help power Alexa
- Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to show enterprise demand and deal wins (multi?year partnerships reported), and several analysts have reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside if cloud growth prints in earnings. AWS announces major cloud partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics are improving — Amazon says it delivered billions of Prime items at record speeds, supporting retail competitiveness and Prime value. Amazon delivered 30% more same-or-next-day items in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Senior leadership moves: Dharmesh Mehta becomes CEO Andy Jassy’s technical advisor and Amit Agarwal takes over Selling Partner Services — organizational shifts that could help execution but are typically a medium/long?term catalyst. Amazon names Amit Agarwal to lead seller services
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is testing AI production tools for film/TV via MGM’s AI Studio — a potential long?term cost/scale benefit for Prime Video, but monetization timing is unclear. Amazon to begin testing AI tools for film and TV production
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon warned of long delays getting power?grid hookups for new European data centers, which could slow AWS capacity expansion and defer revenue from enterprise AI workloads. Power grid delays challenge Amazon’s data center expansion in Europe
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Alexa+ pricing and new subscription options prompted early volatility and a reported stock slip after the announcement — investors are sensitive to monetization moves that could slow user adoption. Amazon stock slips on new Alexa+ subscription price
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing layoffs and restructuring plus high AI/data?center capex keep near?term margin pressure on the table; analysts warn AWS must post strong numbers or downside could be sharp. Amazon cuts another 2,200 jobs in Seattle
- Negative Sentiment: Options traders expect a big post?earnings move (roughly an 8% move priced in), increasing short?term volatility as investors position ahead of tomorrow’s Q4 print. Options traders expect an 8.01% move
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
