Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 13.8% Following Earnings Beat

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 115,096,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 35,984,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS.

Blowout Q2 results — SMCI reported fiscal Q2 revenue of about $12.7B (up ~123% YoY) and non?GAAP EPS $0.69, beating consensus on sales and EPS; markets reacted strongly to the surprise beat.

Raised revenue guidance — management lifted FY2026 revenue guidance (to ~$40B) and issued Q3 revenue/EPS guidance above consensus, signaling continued AI/data?center demand and supporting forward expectations.

Unusual bullish options flow — investors purchased ~390,768 SMCI call options (?+51% vs. avg), indicating speculative/levered bullish positioning around the post?earnings move.

Analyst support — several outlets and some brokerages reiterated buys or highlighted the beat and growth case post?results, providing additional buy?side validation.

Price target change — Needham lowered its price target from $51 to $40 but kept a "buy" rating, which tempers upside expectations even as the rating remains positive.

Extremely high volume — trading volume and post?earnings moves are elevated, which can amplify volatility and create short?term noise rather than reflect a durable trend.

Margin pressure — gross margin fell (to ~6.3% in the quarter) and management noted near?term margin pressure; margin compression is the key risk to profitability despite revenue growth.

Critical analysis/questions on sustainability — some analysts/commentators call the record beat a potential red flag and warn that the spike may be driven by concentrated, short?cycle AI demand rather than sustainable margin expansion.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

