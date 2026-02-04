DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $216.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Stephens set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.78. 1,772,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,263. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.The company had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat — Jack Henry reported GAAP EPS of $1.72 vs. consensus ~$1.43 and revenue roughly in line/above estimates, driving the immediate market reaction. The quarter showed 7.9% revenue growth year?over?year. Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Margins and operating performance improved — GAAP operating income rose ~29% year?over?year and gross profit expanded, lifting net margin and ROE metrics that support higher profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance raised — Management narrowed/raised full?year EPS guidance to $6.61–$6.72, above consensus (~$6.38), signaling confidence in recurring revenue and demand trends; that lift in forward earnings expectations is a key reason investors bid the stock higher. Company Guidance / Press Release

Strong cash flow and balance sheet signals — operating cash from operations rose sharply year?over?year and liabilities declined, improving financial flexibility; useful for investors but less immediate than the EPS/guidance drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets — recent analyst coverage is largely favorable with several buy/outperform ratings and a median price target near $195, which supports upside but is already reflected to varying degrees in the rally. Analyst Ratings & Targets

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

