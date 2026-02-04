BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

BRBR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 7,515,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.64.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 439.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — BellRing reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.31 consensus and $537.3M revenue (up ~0.8% YoY), showing near?term demand resilience. This is a primary reason the stock is finding buying support. BellRing Q1 Results

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — BellRing reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.31 consensus and $537.3M revenue (up ~0.8% YoY), showing near?term demand resilience. This is a primary reason the stock is finding buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Stifel cut its price target from $50 to $34 but maintained a “buy” rating — this reduces upside expectations vs. prior views but keeps institutional support. Stifel Price Target Cut

Analyst note: Stifel cut its price target from $50 to $34 but maintained a “buy” rating — this reduces upside expectations vs. prior views but keeps institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced — CEO Darcy Davenport plans to retire upon successor appointment or by Sept. 30, 2026, and will serve as an advisor during transition; this is a controlled succession but may raise short?term uncertainty. Leadership Transition Plan

Leadership transition announced — CEO Darcy Davenport plans to retire upon successor appointment or by Sept. 30, 2026, and will serve as an advisor during transition; this is a controlled succession but may raise short?term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Narrowed FY26 outlook — BellRing trimmed its fiscal?year sales outlook, a development that offsets the quarter’s upside and is weighing on forward expectations. FY26 Outlook Narrowed

Narrowed FY26 outlook — BellRing trimmed its fiscal?year sales outlook, a development that offsets the quarter’s upside and is weighing on forward expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and plaintiff groups have filed or solicited clients for a securities?fraud class action (alleging that BellRing misled investors about drivers of 2025 sales growth and that key customer stockpiling later reversed), creating legal risk and headline volatility; March 23, 2026 is the lead?plaintiff deadline. Hagens Berman Alert on BellRing

Multiple law firms and plaintiff groups have filed or solicited clients for a securities?fraud class action (alleging that BellRing misled investors about drivers of 2025 sales growth and that key customer stockpiling later reversed), creating legal risk and headline volatility; March 23, 2026 is the lead?plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a large stock decline and legal filings — several notices and law?firm releases cite a steep multi?month share collapse and urge investors to pursue claims; this amplifies downside risk from potential litigation, investigations, and reputational damage. Newsfile: Stock Plunge / CEO Departure Report

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

