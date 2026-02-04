Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $20.50. Andersen Group shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 31,038 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Andersen Group stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group Inc. ( NYSE:ANDG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Andersen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

