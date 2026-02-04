Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.68, but opened at $98.76. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $98.7450, with a volume of 5,768 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 494,058 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 70.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 571,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 235,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

