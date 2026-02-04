Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $46.98 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,182 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of APi Group worth $46,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APG. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 2,620.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in APi Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

