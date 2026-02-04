Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

TEAM stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a one year low of $100.92 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -147.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,688,240. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $892,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,688,240. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock valued at $82,050,502. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. RD Finance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian announced a multi?year partnership that integrates Anthropic's Claude as the Atlassian Williams F1 Team's "Official Thinking Partner," reinforcing the company's AI positioning and raising brand/partnership visibility that could support product and commercial AI initiatives.

Analyst previews (Zacks) expect Q2 to benefit from cloud adoption, AI tooling and steady demand for Jira/Confluence — fundamentals that could limit downside at upcoming earnings and support a recovery if results/guidance align.

Several outlets and analysts highlight large upside tied to AI adoption, providing a thematic bullish case that could attract long?term buyers if execution follows.

Marketing/PR from the Williams F1 deal (new livery, ads) boosts visibility but is unlikely to move fundamentals by itself.

Reported short interest data in recent filings shows effectively zero reported short shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — currently an immaterial technical factor for near?term price pressure.

CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes sold 7,665 shares (recent filing), part of a series of repeated insider sales in January/early February; such visible executive selling is creating near?term negative sentiment and likely contributing to today's decline.

Co?founder/director Scott Farquhar sold identical blocks on the same dates — combined sales from both founders amplify investor concern about insider conviction and have likely pressured the stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

