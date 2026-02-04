Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.9%

HSIC stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

