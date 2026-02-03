Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $50.3450. 69,180,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 24,258,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 14.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

