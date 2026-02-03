Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 466536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRCB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $718.36 million and a PE ratio of -287.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Black Rock Coffee Bar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,023,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Read More

