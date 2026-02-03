ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.1770. 612,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 431,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Positive Sentiment: Subsidiary IPO roadshow launched: APC is offering 10.5M Class A shares with an $18–$20 expected price range, led by UBS, Raymond James and Stifel — a successful IPO could unlock value, provide ARKO with optionality and de?leverage the parent or fund growth initiatives. Quiver Quant: APC IPO Roadshow

Preliminary full?year Adjusted EBITDA looks solid: ARKO expects FY?2025 Adjusted EBITDA roughly $246–$249M, implying underlying cash generation remains intact even if GAAP net for Q4 is mixed — supports financing capacity and valuation for APC. Neutral Sentiment: Market valuations reported vary: media reports show different APC valuation headlines (roughly $200–$910M range), reflecting early-stage estimates and press variations — investors should wait for the S?1 effectiveness and final IPO pricing. MSN: Valuation Coverage Virginia Business: $210M report

Short?interest data in feeds shows 0 shares / NaN changes — this appears to be a data artifact and is not meaningful for sentiment or days?to?cover. (No actionable short squeeze signal.) Negative Sentiment: Q4 uncertainty and potential Q4 loss widen risk: management’s preliminary Q4 range includes a possible net loss (as much as ~$2.3M), and results are unaudited — unexpected final adjustments could weigh on sentiment and short?term stock performance. GlobeNewswire: Preliminary Results

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of ARKO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ARKO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARKO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARKO by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARKO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 274.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of ARKO by 65.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 70,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

