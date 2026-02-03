JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,472 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 63,769 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Stock Performance

JFB traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 111,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,437. The company has a market capitalization of $272.27 million and a PE ratio of -77.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. JFB Construction has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFB Construction

In other JFB Construction news, CFO Ruben Calderon acquired 1,550 shares of JFB Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,016. This trade represents a 6.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,811. This represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JFB Construction stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. JFB Construction accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 0.21% of JFB Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

Featured Stories

