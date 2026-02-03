Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. 830,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,411. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

