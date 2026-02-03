Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 137955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
