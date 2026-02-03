Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 137955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

