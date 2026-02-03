Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.9710, with a volume of 260339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

