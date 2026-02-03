Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 930 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ion Beam Applications Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of IOBCF stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS: IOBCF) is a Belgium-based medical technology company specializing in the development and deployment of particle therapy solutions for cancer treatment. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, the company is best known for its Proteus® line of proton therapy systems, which are designed to deliver precise, high-energy particle beams that target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. IBA oversees the full project lifecycle, from system design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and ongoing service support.

In addition to its flagship proton therapy business, IBA operates a diversified portfolio of technologies for medical and industrial applications.

