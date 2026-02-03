Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 19,679 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,933.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.