Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Chunghwa Telecom’s conference call:

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa reported 2025 results that beat guidance : full?year revenue hit an all?time high and EPS reached TWD 4.99 (an 8?year high), with EBITDA and net income also increasing year?over?year.

Chunghwa reported 2025 results that : full?year revenue hit an all?time high and EPS reached TWD 4.99 (an 8?year high), with EBITDA and net income also increasing year?over?year. The company strengthened its market lead in Taiwan telecoms — mobile revenue share rose to 41% , 5G subscriber share to 39.2%, while fixed broadband ARPU reached NT$819 (+3.8%), supporting continued service revenue growth.

The company strengthened its market lead in Taiwan telecoms — mobile revenue share rose to , 5G subscriber share to 39.2%, while fixed broadband ARPU reached NT$819 (+3.8%), supporting continued service revenue growth. 2026 plans shift investment toward non?mobile growth: total CapEx budget is TWD 31.91 billion with mobile CapEx down ~6.3% and non?mobile CapEx rising (IDC, satellite, submarine cables, AIDC); management expects combined satellite/AIoT/big?data revenue to exceed TWD 10 billion in 2026.

2026 plans shift investment toward non?mobile growth: total CapEx budget is with mobile CapEx down ~6.3% and non?mobile CapEx rising (IDC, satellite, submarine cables, AIDC); management expects combined satellite/AIoT/big?data revenue to exceed TWD 10 billion in 2026. Near?term headwinds include a Q4 one?off 3G impairment that lowered operating income, declines in some ICT subsegments (cloud, AIDC, cybersecurity) and a 7% drop in international revenue, while operating expenses are guided to rise ~3.5–3.7% in 2026, which could pressure margins.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $47.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 171.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 921.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chunghwa Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHT

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.