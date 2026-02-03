BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 667 and last traded at GBX 666.62, with a volume of 20750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 626.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.46. The stock has a market cap of £500.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

