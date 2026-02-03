Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,318,571.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 489,215 shares in the company, valued at $45,536,132.20. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,949 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.