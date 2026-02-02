United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 35.83%.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ USLM traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. 100,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.97. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $137.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium? and magnesium?based products.

Featured Articles

