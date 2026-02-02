First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 161492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

