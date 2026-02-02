Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 6,837,301 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,355,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

