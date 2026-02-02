Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 413.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

