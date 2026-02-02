Howard Bailey Securities LLC Invests $2.05 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth about $689,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Stock Performance

DECU opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.