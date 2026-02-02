Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.94% from the stock’s current price.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

