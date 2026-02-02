American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,717 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $116,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5%

American Electric Power stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.