Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in January

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,326 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 30,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of VCIC opened at $10.65 on Monday. Vine Hill Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $312.36 million, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $13,417,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 97.3% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $312,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

