Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $151,648.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,366.34. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 181.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

